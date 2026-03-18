Eid Al Fitr 2026: Where to go and what to do across UAE

Fujairah is distinguished by its diverse tourism offerings, making it a key destination for Eid holidays. It features numerous historical landmarks, modern shopping centers, and a wide selection of hotels and resorts. Among its أبرز attractions are Fujairah Corniche, Ain Al Madhab Gardens, and Wadi Wurayah, while recent years have seen an expansion in accommodation options with the opening of various hotels and resorts in the city center, as well as along Al Aqah Beach in Dibba, home to several five-star resorts.