Eid Al Fitr 2026: Where to go and what to do across UAE

Top events, shopping deals and family attractions across all emirates
The United Arab Emirates welcomes the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Fitr with a festive atmosphere filled with artistic shows, cultural festivals, and family-oriented activities across public spaces, shopping malls, and entertainment destinations. These venues have been beautifully adorned with lights and architectural designs featuring greetings for residents and visitors alike.
Shopping malls across the country have witnessed a surge in activity and noticeable crowds as Eid approaches, with shoppers eager to purchase clothing, sweets, and gifts. Seasonal promotions and discounts have played a key role in boosting this momentum, transforming shopping into an enjoyable and rewarding experience for the entire family.
The Eid holiday, running from March 19 to 22, presents an ideal opportunity to explore the UAE’s major tourist attractions, entertainment destinations, shopping malls, and hotels, all of which have curated special programs and activities for the occasion.
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In Abu Dhabi, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of artistic and entertainment events catering to children and families. Foremost among them is the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, which has continued to shine since November 1, featuring more than 4,000 cultural events and 750 large-scale public activities, with participation from over 20,000 exhibitors and participants from within the UAE and abroad.
Meanwhile, Al Ain will host the second edition of the “Ghaytah Al Ain” Festival for eight days, from March 20 to 27, 2026, at the outdoor area of ADNEC Al Ain. The festival celebrates the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr through a rich program of live performances, family-friendly entertainment, cultural activities, gaming zones, and a main stage hosting live performing arts and heritage shows.
Abu Dhabi also boasts a wealth of cultural and tourist landmarks that serve as ideal destinations for families during Eid, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Maqta Fort, Heritage Village, and the Saadiyat Cultural District, in addition to the entertainment facilities on Yas Island and the emirate’s major shopping centers.
Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a vibrant global destination, preparing to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with an atmosphere of joy and excitement through a wide array of events, shows, and experiences suitable for all family members. Shopping malls will offer exceptional retail experiences with exclusive Eid discounts, while hotels present attractive family stay packages, ensuring a complete holiday experience filled with comfort, fun, and lasting memories.
Events under the “Mawsim Al Wulfa” will continue until March 23 at various locations across the city, while Expo City Dubai will host Eid Al-Fitr celebrations throughout the city from March 20 to 22.
In Sharjah, the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026” continues during Eid Al-Fitr, offering visitors an exceptional experience that blends vibrant retail activity with rich cultural heritage. The festival features participation from shopping malls, retail outlets, global and local brands, productive families, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.
Sharjah stands out as an ideal destination for those seeking a mix of entertainment, nature, culture, and shopping. Visitors can explore destinations such as Khorfakkan Beach and its Roman-style amphitheater, Al Suhub Rest House, Al Heerah Beach, the Arabian Wildlife Center, Aljada, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah Parks, and Al Qasba—one of the emirate’s most prominent tourist destinations known for its diverse entertainment and service facilities.
Ajman also offers a variety of notable tourist attractions that cater to visitors interested in exploring its culture and historical landmarks, including the Ajman Museum, which dates back to the 18th century and features sections dedicated to archaeology, manuscripts, traditional clothing, souvenirs, and more.
Umm Al Quwain positions itself as an excellent destination for Eid holidays, offering a diverse range of tourism and leisure attractions such as Dreamland Aqua Park, Umm Al Quwain Aeroclub, the Shooting Club, the Motor Club, the Marine Club, and equestrian centers.
Like other emirates, Ras Al Khaimah has completed all preparations to استقبال visitors seeking to spend the Eid holiday exploring its heritage sites, historical landmarks, and picturesque beaches. The emirate offers a rich array of unique attractions and experiences to suit all preferences, from adventure activities such as the Jebel Jais Flight—the world’s longest zipline—to golfing at Al Hamra Golf Club, exploring Dhayah Fort, or relaxing on its pristine beaches.
Fujairah is distinguished by its diverse tourism offerings, making it a key destination for Eid holidays. It features numerous historical landmarks, modern shopping centers, and a wide selection of hotels and resorts. Among its أبرز attractions are Fujairah Corniche, Ain Al Madhab Gardens, and Wadi Wurayah, while recent years have seen an expansion in accommodation options with the opening of various hotels and resorts in the city center, as well as along Al Aqah Beach in Dibba, home to several five-star resorts.