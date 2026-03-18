With the right smart kitchen buys, you can create a space that’s both fun and festive
Coffee and dessert, did you say?
Well, we got ou.
Eid is all about gathering, sharing, and cherishing some fun moments, and your kitchen can set the scene. Be it the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, the sight of perfectly plated sweets, or a scoop of homemade ice cream, a well-curated coffee and dessert corner can turn everyday hosting into something memorable. With the right smart kitchen buys, you can create a space that’s both fun and festive, where beverages flow, desserts shine, and guests linger a little longer, making this Eid at home in the UAE truly special.
Slim, suave and refreshingly straightforward, this compact espresso machine is made for easy coffee moments. It heats up quickly, pours a solid, crema-topped espresso, and comes with a manual frother so you can switch between a strong shot and a lighter, milkier cup depending on your mood. Its narrow design means it slots neatly into even the smallest coffee corners, no overcrowded countertops here. And, it keeps things flowing. When guests are dropping in throughout the day, you want something reliable that doesn’t slow you down.So, if they need a quick espresso alongside dates or a creamy latte to go with dessert, this machine lets you keep the coffee coming without turning it into a whole production. It’s simple, efficient, and just smart enough to make your setup feel considered.
Yes, we know, when most of us see cake, we really don't look at much else. But hey, for the sake of a little aesthetic, especially for those who really want to go the extra mile, how about a cake stand? At 13 inches wide, it’s generously sized for everything from full cakes to an assortment of pastries, while the sturdy glass build keeps it practical for regular use, and easy to clean, since it’s dishwasher-safe. It instantly pulls your dessert spread together, making everything look more thoughtful without extra effort. The pop of colour adds warmth to your setup, while the raised design gives your table that layered, styled look you see in cafés.
This frother turns everyday drinks into café-style treats, and quite quickly. Its rechargeable design means no tangled cords, and the high-speed whisk produces smooth, velvety froth for lattes, cappuccinos, karak tea, or even hot chocolate. Compact enough to slip into a kitchen drawer or sit neatly beside your coffee station, it’s effortless to use and easy to clean.
Clean-lined and efficient, this compact cooler is one of those additions you don’t realise you need, until you’re hosting. With a generous 65L capacity, adjustable temperature settings, and a glass door that lets you see everything at a glance, it keeps beverages desserts, and dairy perfectly chilled without constant fridge runs. The soft LED lighting adds a subtle glow, while its compact, freestanding design means it can sit neatly beside your coffee setup without taking over the space.
With three tubs and ten different functions, it can whip up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt, milkshakes, slushies, and more, all from scratch at home. And, it can sit on a countertop without taking over, while the included tubs let you make multiple flavours or batches at once. The machine is straightforward to use, so even a beginner can experiment with flavours and textures. Guests can try different flavours, top them with nuts, syrup, or dates, and even pair them with coffee for an instant affogato. Perfect for families or groups who are around the table, it keeps your dessert corner lively and playful, while letting you offer something fresh and homemade that’s just a bit more memorable than store-bought treats.
This set of round mousse rings, complete with food press and spatula, turns ordinary desserts into neat, restaurant‑style creations. The sturdy stainless‑steel rings help you shape crumpets, mousses, layered cheesecakes, and other sweets with clean edges and professional appeal, while the press and spatula make assembly easy and precise, even if you’re not a seasoned baker. Presentation matters when you’re hosting, and this set gives your desserts that polished, intentional look, Instead of loose slices or uneven portions, each treat comes out formed, which makes your dessert spread feel elevated.
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