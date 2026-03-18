Yes, we know, when most of us see cake, we really don't look at much else. But hey, for the sake of a little aesthetic, especially for those who really want to go the extra mile, how about a cake stand? At 13 inches wide, it’s generously sized for everything from full cakes to an assortment of pastries, while the sturdy glass build keeps it practical for regular use, and easy to clean, since it’s dishwasher-safe. It instantly pulls your dessert spread together, making everything look more thoughtful without extra effort. The pop of colour adds warmth to your setup, while the raised design gives your table that layered, styled look you see in cafés.