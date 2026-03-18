It’s why so many people find themselves feeling unexpectedly uncomfortable on Eid. Bloating, acidity, indigestion or that heavy, weighed-down feeling often creep in, largely because the body is suddenly dealing with richer foods and larger portions than it’s used to. "Eating moderate portions, allowing time between meals and maintaining good hydration can help support healthy digestion. Including fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains also help the digestive system function smoothly," she adds.