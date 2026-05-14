The franchise celebrated 25 years since the original film’s release
There was plenty of horsepower and nostalgia at the Cannes Film Festival screening of The Fast and the Furious, but it was an emotional tribute to late actor Paul Walker that became the evening’s most talked-about moment.
As the franchise celebrated 25 years since the original film’s release, Vin Diesel took the stage visibly emotional, reflecting on the friendship that brought together one of Hollywood’s most enduring on-screen partnerships. Joining the event was Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, whose presence added to the emotional atmosphere.
Diesel arrived wearing a black jacket emblazoned with Fast Forever in rhinestones, a nod to the franchise’s upcoming final chapter and the bond that continues to define it. At the end, he shared an emotional speech.
“I pray that in your life, you have a brother like Paul,” Diesel said, according to Variety. “It wasn't on the script at first that this blond-haired, blue-eyed guy would be a brother to me.”
At one point, Diesel embraced Meadow Walker as he struggled to hold back tears. Speaking about her support, he added, “The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker. I'm going to go and shed a tear real quick.”
The emotional evening didn’t end there. After the screening, Diesel returned to address fans once more, crediting them for keeping the franchise alive across generations.
“I just want you all to know, the only reason why we're making the finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty,” he said. “You make us want to make you all proud.”
The Cannes screening brought together several familiar faces from the franchise, including Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, producer Neal H. Moritz, and Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures.
The Fast & Furious journey began in 2001 with the release of The Fast and the Furious, eventually growing into one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises with 11 films. Furious 7, released in 2015, marked Paul Walker’s final appearance in the series following his death in 2013.
The franchise’s next instalment, Fast Forever, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, 2028.