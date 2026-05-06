Why Agnimitra Paul is emerging as BJP’s Bengal dark horse CM contender

The 51-year-old is a daughter of Asansol, West Bengal, having studied in Loreto Convent, Asansol, and then moving to Kolkata post marriage. She started designing clothes and first shot to fame when she designed for Sridevi. Gradually, she made it to the top rung of designers in the city from her spacious studio in a heritage building next to Maddox Square, home to one of the biggest Durga Pujas in the state. She mostly designed exquisite ethnic wear and gave a new twist to Bengali ensembles like dhoti-punjabi. A career woman who prioritised her home as well, she has been a doting mother to her two sons.