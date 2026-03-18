ParkinUAE announces free parking during Eid Al Fitr

There is an exception to the rule however
Good news, people with cars. ParkinUAE has announced free parking over the Eid Al Fitr period.
The parking solutions provider in the UAE tweeted that all public parking will be free, with the exception of multi-storey parking, between Thursday, March 19, and Sunday, March 22. We’ll be back to paying for parking on March 23.
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Earlier, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had said all public parking will be free from the first to the third day of Eid, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular tariff charges will resume from the fourth day of Eid.