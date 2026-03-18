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ParkinUAE announces free parking during Eid Al Fitr

There is an exception to the rule however

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Night view of Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek Harbour
Night view of Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek Harbour
Krishang Pal/Gulf News reader

Good news, people with cars. ParkinUAE has announced free parking over the Eid Al Fitr period.

The parking solutions provider in the UAE tweeted that all public parking will be free, with the exception of multi-storey parking, between Thursday, March 19, and Sunday, March 22. We’ll be back to paying for parking on March 23.

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Earlier, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had said all public parking will be free from the first to the third day of Eid, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular tariff charges will resume from the fourth day of Eid.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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