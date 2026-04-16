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Park Hyatt Dubai Creek to close for final renovation phase

Hotel launches stay offer ahead of May closure for final upgrade phase

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Park Hyatt Dubai
Park Hyatt Dubai
Park Hyatt Dubai

Dubai: Park Hyatt Dubai Creek will temporarily close from May as it enters the final phase of a planned renovation, with the operator moving to upgrade the property ahead of its next reopening.

The Dubai Creek property, part of the wider Park Hyatt portfolio, has been undergoing phased enhancements, with this stage marking the final step before it returns with an updated offering. A reopening timeline has not yet been confirmed.

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Final phase confirmed

The hotel described the closure as part of a long-term investment to enhance the property while maintaining its established positioning within Dubai’s hospitality market.

“This next and final phase of our renovation has been carefully planned over time, allowing us to enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property so special. Perfecting Elegance reflects this ongoing commitment, celebrating who we are today, while shaping what comes next,” said Ersev Demiroz, General Manager of Park Hyatt Dubai.

Located along Dubai Creek, the property has built demand across both international visitors and UAE residents, particularly for short stays, dining and wellness experiences.

Offer launched ahead of closure

In the lead-up to the closure, the hotel has introduced a Stay and Return offer aimed at driving bookings through April while maintaining engagement with repeat guests.

Guests booking a minimum two-night stay between April 15 and April 30 receive dining and wellness access during their stay, alongside the chance to unlock additional benefits for a future visit after reopening.

Return options include spa treatments, private dining experiences and room upgrades linked to the World of Hyatt programme.

Positioning ahead of reopening

The renovation is expected to focus on upgrading rooms, facilities and guest services, aligning the property with current demand patterns in Dubai’s luxury hospitality segment.

“At Park Hyatt Dubai, our focus has always been on creating meaningful, refined experiences for our guests,” Demiroz said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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