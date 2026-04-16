Park Hyatt Dubai Creek to close for final renovation phase

Hotel launches stay offer ahead of May closure for final upgrade phase
Dubai: Park Hyatt Dubai Creek will temporarily close from May as it enters the final phase of a planned renovation, with the operator moving to upgrade the property ahead of its next reopening.
The Dubai Creek property, part of the wider Park Hyatt portfolio, has been undergoing phased enhancements, with this stage marking the final step before it returns with an updated offering. A reopening timeline has not yet been confirmed.
The hotel described the closure as part of a long-term investment to enhance the property while maintaining its established positioning within Dubai’s hospitality market.
“This next and final phase of our renovation has been carefully planned over time, allowing us to enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property so special. Perfecting Elegance reflects this ongoing commitment, celebrating who we are today, while shaping what comes next,” said Ersev Demiroz, General Manager of Park Hyatt Dubai.
Located along Dubai Creek, the property has built demand across both international visitors and UAE residents, particularly for short stays, dining and wellness experiences.
In the lead-up to the closure, the hotel has introduced a Stay and Return offer aimed at driving bookings through April while maintaining engagement with repeat guests.
Guests booking a minimum two-night stay between April 15 and April 30 receive dining and wellness access during their stay, alongside the chance to unlock additional benefits for a future visit after reopening.
Return options include spa treatments, private dining experiences and room upgrades linked to the World of Hyatt programme.
The renovation is expected to focus on upgrading rooms, facilities and guest services, aligning the property with current demand patterns in Dubai’s luxury hospitality segment.
“At Park Hyatt Dubai, our focus has always been on creating meaningful, refined experiences for our guests,” Demiroz said.