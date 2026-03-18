Eid Al Fitr: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves Dh4.21b housing benefits package for citizens

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their continued generous directives, care and commitment to providing citizens with the highest standards of living.