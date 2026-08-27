Selected GDRFA centres to operate limited hours; digital services remain available 24/7
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has announced the operating hours of its Customer Happiness Centres and service channels during the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday holiday on Friday, August 28, 2026, while reaffirming the continued availability of its digital services around the clock.
GDRFA Dubai said the Customer Happiness Centre – Public Services Section in Al Aweer will remain open from 6am to 8pm. The Customer Happiness Centre at Al Manara Municipality Centre and the Free Zone Section in Al Twar will operate from 9am to 12 noon.
The Airport Service Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 Arrivals will continue to provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The authority highlighted that customers can access its digital services at any time through its official website and the Dubai Now application, allowing them to complete transactions without visiting a service centre. Customers can also contact the GDRFA Dubai call centre on 8005111 for assistance.
GDRFA Dubai encouraged customers to use its smart channels and ensure all required documents and procedures are completed before visiting a Customer Happiness Centre.
The authority also extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday.