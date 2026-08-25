The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced that Friday, August 28, 2026, will be a public holiday for government entities in the emirate to mark the Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday.

It also conveyed its greetings to Ajman Government employees and the people of the UAE on the occasion, praying for continued goodness, prosperity and blessings for the UAE and its people.

The department extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, including His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

For employees who follow the standard Saturday-Sunday weekend, the holiday will provide a three-day break from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30. Work will resume on Monday, August 31.

The UAE Government Media Office has earlier announced that Friday, August 28 , will be a paid public holiday for federal government and private-sector employees to mark Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, known as Mawlid Al Nabawi.

As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the date of Mawlid Al Nabawi shifts each year on the Gregorian calendar.

The occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Mohammad and is marked in many countries with religious gatherings, Quran recitations and sermons reflecting on his life and teachings.

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday is observed by Muslims around the world on the 12th day of Rabi’ Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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