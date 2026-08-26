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Dubai's RTA announces free public parking for Prophet’s Birthday holiday

Public parking in Dubai will be free on Friday, except at multi-storey parking facilities

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai's RTA announces free public parking for Prophet’s Birthday holiday

Dubai: Public parking across Dubai will be free on Friday, August 28, during the Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) Birthday holiday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The exemption applies to all public parking spaces except multi-storey parking facilities.

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Parking fees will resume on Saturday, August 29, the RTA said.

The authority has also announced changes to public transport and other services during the holiday, with Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines operating from 5am on Friday until 1am the following day. Dubai Tram will run from 6am until 1am.

Most RTA Customer Happiness Centres and vehicle technical testing service centres will be closed during the holiday, although selected centres will remain open.

For public bus services, passengers are advised to check the S’hail app for updated schedules. RTA also said E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from August 27 to 30, with passengers advised to use E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi instead.

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