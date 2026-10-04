Dubai to host major global electric vehicle event

More than 300 organisations to participate as Dubai moves towards cleaner transport
Dubai: More than 300 companies, government authorities and organisations from around the world will converge on Dubai next month for a major new electric vehicle exhibition as the emirate steps up its drive towards zero-emission and smart transport.
The inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 (EV World 2026) will be held from Nov 10 to 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together manufacturers, investors, technology developers and policymakers working on the future of mobility.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the event is being organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under the theme “Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future.”
More than 10,000 industry specialists and visitors are expected to attend, along with 70 speakers and more than 30 business partners.
The exhibition comes as Dubai seeks to accelerate its transition towards cleaner transport, including electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, while expanding charging infrastructure and testing autonomous mobility technologies.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the global public transport sector was undergoing a rapid shift towards electric and new-energy vehicles.
“The global public transport sector is undergoing a rapid transition towards electric and new energy vehicles, driven by major advances in battery technology, clean energy, charging infrastructure, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems,” Al Tayer said.
He said the transformation was also creating significant economic and investment opportunities for cities able to combine advanced infrastructure with flexible regulation, innovation and public-private partnerships.
Dubai, he added, has competitive advantages that could allow it to play a major role in this transition, including its ability to attract international investment, companies and talent and rapidly deploy emerging technologies.
RTA has adopted its Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050 strategy, aimed at transitioning public transport towards net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.
EV World 2026 will showcase technologies ranging from electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles to batteries, fast-charging stations, hydrogen fuel cells, sustainable energy systems and smart infrastructure.
Autonomous transport, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies designed to improve future mobility systems will also feature prominently.
Al Tayer said the event would provide an international platform for exchanging expertise, developing partnerships and attracting advanced technologies and investment to Dubai.
Preparations have included cooperation with China EV100, China’s electric vehicle alliance, aimed at increasing the participation of Chinese companies and institutions and strengthening cooperation in technology, industry and research.
The organising committee has also conducted promotional visits and meetings in China, Germany, Belgium and India to attract companies working across electric vehicles, batteries, charging infrastructure, clean energy and smart technologies.
The exhibition comes against the backdrop of a broader transformation of Dubai’s transport fleet.
More than 72 per cent of Dubai’s taxi and limousine fleet now consists of environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles, while electric vehicles account for 19 per cent of the fleet – already exceeding the target set for 2026.
RTA plans to convert the entire taxi and limousine fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040.
The authority is also expanding trials of autonomous electric vehicles and developing fast-charging infrastructure at public parking facilities and major transport hubs.
Dubai’s public bus network is gradually introducing electric buses designed for the region’s climatic conditions, alongside trials of fast- and opportunity-charging technologies.
The transition is also extending to marine transport, with electric and hydrogen-powered propulsion being introduced across traditional abras and modern vessels operating on Dubai Creek and Dubai Water Canal.
RTA said these measures form part of its wider goal of achieving a full transition to zero-emission public transport by 2050.