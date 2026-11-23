Al Tayer praised the media for covering Dubai’s development and drawing public attention to the RTA’s projects, initiatives and services. He also highlighted the role of news organisations in spreading road safety messages and encouraging people to use public transport.

The newspaper was among some media organisations recognised at a ceremony attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the RTA’s Board of Executive Directors. Senior officials and representatives of government entities and media organisations also attended.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured Gulf News on Monday for its coverage of the emirate’s transport projects and its role in keeping readers informed about the roads and public transport services they use.

The ceremony also recognised Emirates News Agency, the Government of Dubai Media Office and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center. Editors-in-chief and managing editors of local newspapers were among those honoured, along with representatives of other media organisations and news platforms. Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor of Gulf News received the award from Al Tayer.

“We take pride in our close cooperation with the media and in their role in conveying awareness messages and information to different sections of the community,” Al Tayer said.

“We are honouring our strategic and media partners in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to our journey, reaffirming our commitment to continuing to work together and making our cooperation more effective in serving the community and consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for quality of life,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer said strategic partners had played a central role in developing Dubai’s road network and public transport system and improving the quality and efficiency of services. He said government entities and other partners had helped accelerate the delivery of major projects by coordinating their work and bringing together expertise from different sectors.

The Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Department of Finance and the Supreme Legislation Committee were among the strategic partners honoured. The list also included Digital Dubai, Etihad Rail, Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Government of Dubai Media Office, Uber and Parkin.

He added that an integrated transport network was needed to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth. Cooperation across agencies, he said, helped the authority develop infrastructure and services that met the needs of residents and visitors as the city expanded.

The ceremony opened with a video reviewing major RTA projects and milestones, including work to expand road infrastructure, improve transport networks and raise the standard of services available to the public. Al Tayer then presented the honours to partners whose work had helped deliver those projects and to media organisations and figures who had kept the public informed about them.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.