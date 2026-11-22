Sheikh Hamdan reviews progress as Blue Line project reaches 29% completion
Dubai’s next generation of metro trains is taking shape, offering a glimpse of the design, technology and passenger comforts planned for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
During a visit to the project site in Dubai Festival City, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, reviewed the new train interiors and the latest construction progress.
The project is nearly 30 per cent complete, with 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors having clocked 33 million working hours. The Blue Line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029.
The new trains feature a contemporary design combining aesthetics, operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Their interiors include Gold Class, Silver Class and a dedicated carriage for women and children.
With a design capacity of 675 passengers and a maximum capacity of up to 1,246 per journey, the trains will also feature premium seating, wireless charging and intelligent lighting.
Beyond the train design, the project incorporates artificial intelligence and robotics for railway inspection and maintenance, alongside plans for a research and development centre with CASCO Signal.
Take a closer look at the new Dubai Metro Blue Line trains and the features planned for future journeys.