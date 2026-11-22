Dubai’s next generation of metro trains is taking shape, offering a glimpse of the design, technology and passenger comforts planned for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

During a visit to the project site in Dubai Festival City, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, reviewed the new train interiors and the latest construction progress.