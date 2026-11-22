New trains promise premium seating, smart technology and enhanced passenger comfort
Dubai: Dubai has offered a first look at its next-generation Metro trains, with the new Dubai Metro Blue Line rolling stock featuring premium Gold Class seating, wireless charging, intelligent lighting and advanced smart technologies.
A video shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office showcases the train interiors and passenger features, highlighting how the new designs aim to make journeys more comfortable while improving safety and operational efficiency.
With a total capacity of up to 1,246 passengers per journey, the trains will feature three dedicated travel options and a range of modern amenities.
The new trains will feature:
Gold Class: A premium section with upgraded seating designed to offer passengers greater comfort.
Silver Class: Standard passenger seating for everyday journeys.
Dedicated carriage for women and children: A separate carriage designed to provide dedicated travel space for women and children.
Wireless charging: Charging facilities will allow passengers to power compatible devices during their journeys.
Intelligent lighting: Smart lighting systems will enhance the onboard environment and passenger experience.
Advanced smart technologies: Integrated systems will support safety, operational efficiency and the overall performance of the Metro network.
The new Blue Line trains will have a design capacity of 675 passengers, while their maximum total capacity will reach up to 1,246 passengers per journey.
The combination of different seating classes, dedicated passenger spaces and smart onboard features is designed to cater to varying travel needs while supporting the growing demand for public transport in Dubai.
The video follows a visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to Dubai Festival City earlier today, where he reviewed progress on the Blue Line project.
The project is nearly 30 per cent complete, with 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors having clocked 33 million working hours.
Construction is gathering pace ahead of the scheduled opening on September 9, 2029.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the new train designs, modern station interiors and the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) plans to harness artificial intelligence in railway inspection and maintenance.
He also reviewed plans to establish a research and development centre in partnership with CASCO Signal. The facility will house the Middle East's first train systems development laboratory, supporting operational readiness, safety and reliability.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai would continue investing in world-class infrastructure and a pioneering mobility network that anticipates future needs and keeps pace with the ambitions of the emirate and its people.
The 30-kilometre Blue Line will connect eastern and northern Dubai through 14 stations across two branches. It will also link with the existing Red and Green Metro lines.
The two routes will meet at International City 1, creating a key interchange for passengers travelling across the network.
Creek branch – 21 kilometres
Starting at Creek Interchange Station in Al Jaddaf, this branch will serve 10 stations:
Creek Interchange (Al Jaddaf) – connects to the Green Line
Dubai Festival City
Dubai Creek Harbour (Emaar Properties Station)
Ras Al Khor
International City 1
International City 2
International City 3
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai Academic City
Academic City Terminus
Centrepoint branch – 9 kilometres
Starting at Centrepoint Interchange Station in Al Rashidiya, this branch will have four stations:
Centrepoint Interchange (Al Rashidiya) – connects to the Red Line
Mirdif
Al Warqa
International City 1 – connects to the Creek branch
Two stations are set to stand out for their scale and design:
World's tallest Metro station: Dubai Creek Harbour station, also known as Emaar Properties Station, will stand 74 metres tall.
Largest underground interchange: International City 1 station will cover more than 44,000 square metres and is designed to handle up to 350,000 passengers daily. It will connect the Blue Line's two branches.
The Blue Line is part of Dubai's wider investment in public transport, with further expansion planned to improve connectivity across the emirate.
In November, Sheikh Hamdan approved a Dh2 billion Metro extension to connect the existing Route 2020 with Al Maktoum International Airport City.
Here are the key details:
Extension length: Three kilometres.
New stations: Two.
Investment: Dh2 billion.
Airport connection: The extension will provide access to Al Maktoum International Airport's West Terminal.
Transport links: It will connect with the airport express line and Etihad Rail's high-speed rail network.
Expected opening: 2031.
The extension will make it easier for airport passengers, employees and visitors to access the wider public transport network as Dubai develops Al Maktoum International Airport into a major global aviation hub.