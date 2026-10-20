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Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Red-Carpet Travel Corridor team on winning Dubai-it award

Sheikh Hamdan said the project had achieved the world's fastest travel clearance process

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Passengers using 'Red Carpet' smart corridor, a biometric immigration system, at Dubai International Airport Terminal-3 that allows passengers to complete passport control in seconds.
Passengers using 'Red Carpet' smart corridor, a biometric immigration system, at Dubai International Airport Terminal-3 that allows passengers to complete passport control in seconds.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: An AI-powered travel corridor at Dubai International Airport that clears passengers in under five seconds has won the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Government.

The Red-Carpet Travel Corridor, developed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and biometric recognition to verify passenger identities and complete clearance procedures without passengers having to present passports or other travel documents.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the project team on winning the award.

The system can process up to 10 passengers simultaneously, compared with traditional lanes that handle one passenger at a time. It has also recorded a passenger satisfaction rate of more than 99%.

Sheikh Hamdan said the project had achieved the world's fastest travel clearance process, increased capacity tenfold and made airport procedures faster and easier.

“The Dubai-it philosophy is about making a leap in how things are done, going beyond what the world accepts as standard to deliver something extraordinary that redefines it,” he said.

“This is how we want technology to serve Dubai, by making people's lives easier and creating experiences that exceed their expectations.”

Faster airport clearance

The corridor was developed at Dubai International Airport to automate passenger identity verification and clearance. Its contactless process allows travellers to pass through without stopping to present documents, according to the announcement.

The project has also reduced clearance and waiting times and improved the operational efficiency of travel procedures, the Government of Dubai Media Office said. It reported financial savings and wider economic benefits.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the project showed how faster passenger processing could support the movement of people and business.

“The Red-Carpet Travel Corridor demonstrates how this philosophy translates into economic value and an experience unlike any other in the world: time given back to travellers, greater capacity for growth, and efficiency that strengthens Dubai's standing as a global destination,” he said.

What is the Dubai-it Award?

The Dubai-it initiative was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a work culture focused on turning ambitions into results through speed, execution and measurable achievements.

The annual Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, institutions and companies that deliver results in line with Dubai's approach to work and development.

The Red-Carpet Travel Corridor received the award in the government projects category for its reported improvements in passenger clearance speed, processing capacity and satisfaction.

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