Advanced biometric technology allows passengers to complete departure checks on the move
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched the ‘UAE Smart Corridor’ at Zayed International Airport, allowing departing passengers to complete passport control procedures without having to stop or pass through conventional gates.
Introduced by the ICP's General Directorate of Ports Security, the initiative uses advanced biometric technologies to simplify passport control procedures, improve the departure experience and facilitate smoother passenger movement through the airport.
The corridor operates as a walk-through system that verifies passengers’ identities and completes departure procedures while they are on the move.
The technology is designed to expedite passenger processing, enhance operational efficiency and provide a more seamless and flexible travel experience, while reducing the time and effort required to complete departure formalities.
The smart corridor is available to all categories of departing passengers travelling with any airline operating at Zayed International Airport, regardless of their destination.
It provides a unified travel experience, improving access to services and expediting departure procedures for individuals, families and groups travelling together.
Operational results have demonstrated significant improvements in passenger processing efficiency, with automated identity verification and departure clearance helping to reduce waiting times and improve passenger flow, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security without the need for human intervention during the clearance process.
Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Sector, said the UAE Smart Corridor reflects the country’s vision and strategy to build an advanced digital government ecosystem, develop proactive, people-centred services and harness advanced technology to redesign and simplify government procedures.
He noted that the initiative supports the UAE’s objectives of strengthening the competitiveness of its aviation and tourism sectors, consolidating its position as a global air travel hub and establishing the country as a leading destination for smart, safe and sustainable travel experiences.
Al Kaabi added that the corridor will support the authority’s efforts to develop an integrated passenger management system built on innovation, proactive services, digital solutions and biometric technologies.
He explained that the system enhances operational efficiency and border crossing readiness while balancing the speed of passenger processing with the accuracy of identity verification and border security requirements.
The initiative also advances the authority’s efforts to shape the future of border crossings, moving away from traditional processing models towards a smarter, more integrated system that meets passengers’ expectations and reinforces the standing of UAE airports among the world’s most advanced and efficient in service delivery.
Al Kaabi highlighted that the UAE Smart Corridor represents the latest development in the evolution of the global travel and aviation sector, striking a balance between operational efficiency, security and a passenger experience that meets the highest international standards.