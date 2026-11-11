Dubai: An airport vision set out more than 11 years ago by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, has become reality, with registered passengers now able to clear immigration at Dubai Airport in just 3.4 seconds.

He explained that the journey begins with passengers registering their biometric data during airline check-in. They can then use this information to pass through smart gates before proceeding to the business lounge and boarding gate.

More than a decade ago, Al Marri predicted a future in which technology would reduce airport procedures to just a few seconds. Today, that vision is becoming a reality through Dubai’s upgraded smart gate system, which uses integrated biometric data to allow registered passengers to clear immigration in as little as 3.4 seconds, with minimal delays and fewer processing steps.

The 3.4-second clearance time is the realisation of an ambition Al Marri spoke about more than 11 years ago, when he discussed how technology could transform airport procedures and reduce the time needed for passenger processing to just a few seconds.

For Dubai, the success of an airport is measured not only by the number of flights and passengers it handles, but also by how efficiently it moves people through every stage of their journey.

Al Marri stressed that innovation must continue to focus on making travel easier, with smart solutions extending beyond Dubai Airport to other airports and border entry points across the UAE. Such developments would strengthen the integration of services, improve operational efficiency and enhance the experience of travellers across the country.

Rather than spending time waiting at different service points, travellers should be able to move smoothly through the airport, from the moment they arrive until they board their flights.

Passengers registered for smart services can complete the relevant procedures with greater ease, he said, adding that the goal is not simply to reduce the time spent at passport control but to improve the entire airport experience.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.