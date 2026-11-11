A vision set out more than a decade ago is now part of everyday airport travel
Dubai: An airport vision set out more than 11 years ago by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, has become reality, with registered passengers now able to clear immigration at Dubai Airport in just 3.4 seconds.
The upgraded smart gate system uses integrated biometric data to speed up identity checks, reduce waiting times and make passenger movement through the airport smoother and more convenient.
Al Marri said the technology is designed to streamline the entire passenger journey, rather than simply shorten the time spent at passport control.
More than a decade ago, Al Marri predicted a future in which technology would reduce airport procedures to just a few seconds. Today, that vision is becoming a reality through Dubai’s upgraded smart gate system, which uses integrated biometric data to allow registered passengers to clear immigration in as little as 3.4 seconds, with minimal delays and fewer processing steps.
Al Marri said the upgrade aims to make passenger movement faster and more seamless by using travellers’ biometric information to streamline identity checks and speed up immigration clearance.
He explained that the journey begins with passengers registering their biometric data during airline check-in. They can then use this information to pass through smart gates before proceeding to the business lounge and boarding gate.
Passengers registered for smart services can complete the relevant procedures with greater ease, he said, adding that the goal is not simply to reduce the time spent at passport control but to improve the entire airport experience.
Rather than spending time waiting at different service points, travellers should be able to move smoothly through the airport, from the moment they arrive until they board their flights.
The authority has been working to make the systems more flexible and user-friendly, ensuring technology supports passengers throughout their journey rather than simply speeding up one stage of airport processing.
The upgrades also help Dubai Airport manage increasing passenger numbers, improve coordination among the various entities operating at the airport and reduce congestion, particularly during peak periods and emergencies.
Al Marri stressed that innovation must continue to focus on making travel easier, with smart solutions extending beyond Dubai Airport to other airports and border entry points across the UAE. Such developments would strengthen the integration of services, improve operational efficiency and enhance the experience of travellers across the country.
For Dubai, the success of an airport is measured not only by the number of flights and passengers it handles, but also by how efficiently it moves people through every stage of their journey.
The 3.4-second clearance time is the realisation of an ambition Al Marri spoke about more than 11 years ago, when he discussed how technology could transform airport procedures and reduce the time needed for passenger processing to just a few seconds.
What was once a forward-looking vision has now become part of Dubai's airport operations, with biometric technology turning that ambition into a practical service.
The transformation goes beyond installing smart gates or speeding up immigration checks. It reflects a wider effort to rethink the passenger journey, eliminate unnecessary waiting and make airport procedures more efficient.
The 3.4-second clearance time demonstrates how an idea outlined more than a decade ago is now being translated into everyday airport services, bringing Dubai closer to a future in which technology makes travel simpler and more seamless.