Etihad flights to Brussels delayed due to air traffic controller strike
Etihad Airways has announced delays to two flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Brussels Airport on November 23 due to industrial action by air traffic controllers in Brussels.
Flight EY057 from Abu Dhabi to Brussels has been delayed, with the disruption also affecting the return service, EY058, from Brussels to Abu Dhabi on the same day.
The airline has apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams are assisting affected passengers.
Passengers booked on these flights are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date through Etihad's Manage Booking service to receive the latest updates via SMS or email.
They can also contact the airline through its website, live chat or social media channels for assistance or booking changes.
Separately, Etihad reported delays to two flights on November 22.
Flight EY126 from Munich to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport was delayed, while flight EY642 from Bahrain International Airport to Abu Dhabi was delayed due to a technical issue.
The airline apologised to affected passengers for the disruption and advised them to check for the latest flight information.