Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi diverted to Jordan after passenger medical emergency

Toronto-Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Amman due to medical emergency
An Etihad Airways flight from Toronto to Abu Dhabi diverted to Jordan on October 17 after a passenger on board required immediate medical treatment, the airline said.
According to Etihad Airways, flight EY022 from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport was diverted to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, after a passenger required immediate medical treatment.
Etihad Airways said its teams were assisting affected passengers with their onward travel arrangements.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements,” the airline said in a statement.
The airline added that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remained its top priority.