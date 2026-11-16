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Etihad flight from Manila to Abu Dhabi delayed due to technical issue

EY441 was delayed on November 15, with passengers advised to check for updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Technical issue causes delay for Etihad flight from Manila to Abu Dhabi on November 15
Technical issue causes delay for Etihad flight from Manila to Abu Dhabi on November 15

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways flight EY441 from Manila to Abu Dhabi was delayed on Sunday, due to a technical issue, the airline has confirmed.

The flight was scheduled to operate from Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH).

In a notice on its website, Etihad apologised for the delay and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their onward journeys.

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Etihad flight to Krabi diverted to Phuket

Separately, Etihad flight EY422 from Abu Dhabi to Krabi was diverted to Phuket on November 15 due to adverse weather conditions at Krabi International Airport.

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive at Krabi International Airport (KBV), landed instead at Phuket International Airport (HKT).

As a result, the return service EY423 from Krabi to Abu Dhabi on November 16 will also be delayed, the airline said.

Etihad apologised for the disruption and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements.

What affected passengers should do

Passengers booked on EY441 have been advised to ensure their contact details are up to date through Etihad's contact details page to receive the latest flight updates by SMS or email.

Those who need to change their bookings or require assistance can contact the airline through its official help page, which provides local contact numbers, live chat and social media support.

Etihad said the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew remained its top priority.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysAbu DhabiPhilippines

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