Ziina's payment volume now exceeds $1.5bn, with 500,000 users and 290,000 business owners.
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced Ziina as the winner of the Dubai-it Award for Companies in the Field of Business, recognising the Dubai-based fintech company's success in simplifying digital payments for thousands of businesses.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the company, founded in Dubai by young Arab entrepreneurs, had made accepting payments by phone easier for businesses, with its payment volume surpassing $1.5 billion.
The company now serves 500,000 users and supports 290,000 business owners, he said.
Ziina was founded by siblings Faisal, Sarah and Talal Toukan, who saw an opportunity in Dubai to develop an integrated financial platform. They named the company after their mother.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the founders for building the business from the ground up, expanding it with ambition and creating an impact that extends beyond the company itself.
"This is Dubai-it. Building from the ground up. Growing with ambition. Creating impact that reaches beyond the business," he said, congratulating the Ziina team on the achievement.
Ziina's journey began with the founders' ambition to make payments and money transfers easier in the region. The company has since expanded its services to support individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses.
The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, institutions and companies that turn ambitious ideas into tangible achievements through excellence, speed and measurable impact.
Launched under Sheikh Hamdan's directives, the award forms part of the Dubai-it initiative introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai's philosophy of turning ambitious ideas into exceptional results.