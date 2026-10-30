bonuz submits GamifyDubai.com for Dubai-it Award 2026, opens 20 brand pilot places

"Our team wrote GamifyDubai.com down for the first time in May 2023. The idea is simple. The city is the game," said Matthias Mende, creator and CEO of bonuz and co-founder of Dubai Blockchain Center. "I have lived in Dubai since 2007, and I grew up as a gamer, from Diablo to World of Warcraft, from GTA 1 to GTA 5. In 2010 and 2011 I was already experimenting with augmented reality, but it was too early. Today the infrastructure exists, and we merged it into one experience: the real-world Grand Theft Auto, an open city you play by walking through it. Dubai allowed us to think big, so we did what this city does. We Dubai-it."