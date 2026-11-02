Emaar receives the Dubai-it real estate award for project execution and service excellence
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced Emaar as the winner of the Dubai-it Award for Excellence in the Real Estate Sector.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan praised Emaar for adopting Dubai's philosophy of action across its operations, from project development and delivery to management and service quality.
"The Dubai-it Award for Excellence in the Real Estate Sector goes to Emaar for embracing Dubai’s philosophy of action, from project development and delivery to management and service quality, building a reputation worthy of Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.
"What Emaar achieves in a single year exceeds global benchmarks," he added.
Sheikh Hamdan said the company's ability to undertake major projects, maintain high standards, execute developments quickly and continuously improve its offerings had made its destinations among the most visited in the world.
"Emaar embodies Dubai-it," he said, noting that the company had earned international confidence in its ability to deliver projects to high standards and within ambitious timelines.
"When it announces a project, the world trusts its quality, services and speed of delivery," Sheikh Hamdan said.
He congratulated the Emaar team and Mohamed Alabbar on the award.
The Dubai-it Award, launched under Sheikh Hamdan's directives, recognises individuals, projects, institutions and companies that have delivered exceptional results through speed, quality and effective execution.
The award is part of the Dubai-it initiative introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the emirate's philosophy of turning ambitious ideas into tangible achievements in record time.