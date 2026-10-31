What ‘Dubai-it’ means to this 10-year-old Indian student

She hopes her work will encourage other children to turn interests to meaningful action
Dubai: For 10-year-old Aryahi Tiwari, “Dubai-it” is more than about dreaming big. It is about finding a way to make ideas happen.
The Year 6 Indian student, who has called Dubai home for more than four years, has recently put the idea into practice by publishing her first book, “Paw-sitively Royal.” Told through the eyes of a dog, the story has reflected her longstanding interest in animals.
“I wanted to become an author, so I wrote and published a book. I wanted my love for animals to make a difference, so I connected my book with supporting animal welfare and donation to cow shelters,” Tiwari told Gulf News.
For her, the process has demonstrated what she described as “Dubai-it,” turning bold ideas into reality rather than leaving them as ambitions.
“Dubai doesn't just teach you to dream big. It teaches you to do big.”
Tiwari’s interest in animal welfare has developed along with her love for dogs. She is a certified dog trainer, which has helped her understand animal behaviour and the different ways dogs communicate.
“It taught me that dogs have their own personalities, emotions, and ways of communicating. You just have to learn to listen, even when they don’t use words,” shared Tiwari.
Her experience has also made her think about animals that do not have safe homes or families to care for them.
“When I wrote my book, I thought, why stop at telling a story when my book could also help make a difference?”
She has pledged all earnings from the book to animal welfare, including support for cow shelters. She has donated Dh5,000 so far and plans to continue contributing.
Her interest in giving back has also been influenced by her family. She has recalled her father showing kindness even to the smallest insects, her grandfather establishing schools and hospitals, and her mother supporting communities through mentoring and environmental initiatives.
These examples have helped shape her understanding of philanthropy and the importance of contributing to society.
“For me, giving back isn’t about how old you are or how much you can do. It’s about caring enough to do something.”
Tiwari’s family roots are in India. Her father’s family is from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, known as the “Jhumka City,” while her mother’s side is from Jaipur, Rajasthan’s “Pink City.”
Before moving to Dubai, she has lived in Singapore and Indonesia. Growing up among people from different cultural backgrounds in the UAE has taught her to respect differences and understand the importance of kindness.
“Growing up surrounded by people from so many cultures has taught me that we’re all different, but kindness is something everyone understands,” stated Tiwari.
She believes this understanding extends to animals as well as people. She has credited her school, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, for encouraging her to explore different interests. Her favourite subjects are mathematics and english, which she enjoys for their combination of problem-solving and creativity.
Beyond academics, she is interested in technology, sport, and the performing and creative arts. A certified coder, she enjoys building applications and websites. Her activities also include netball, basketball, rounders, gymnastics, ballet, and piano. She likes public speaking, acting, painting, and 3D art.
This year, she is serving as her school’s student ambassador for The Alliance for Sustainable Schools, highlighting her interest in sustainability.
Tiwari has noted that one of the lessons she has taken from living in Dubai is that young people do not need to limit themselves to a single interest or ambition.
“I love solving problems, which is why I’ve developed more than 10 apps. I love animals, so I became a certified dog trainer. And I love stories, so I decided to write my own book,” said Tiwari.
She has bared that trying something unfamiliar, even without knowing whether she would succeed, has been among her most valuable experiences. She has been looking forward to continue supporting animal welfare, encourage responsible pet ownership, and use writing and technology to address practical problems.
Asked what advice she would give other young people, Tiwari has mentioned that they should not wait until they are older or have a perfect idea before taking action.
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re too young to make a difference. Start small. Be curious. Be brave. And most importantly, take action.”
At 10, she sees her current work as only the beginning.
“I'm only 10, so I’d like to think this is just chapter one. And as someone growing up in Dubai, I have one final message, don’t just dream it, Dubai-it.”