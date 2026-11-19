It's the kind of deliciously unapologetic response you would expect from Treasurywala, the former MTV VJ, actress, travel influencer and now author, who seems spectacularly uninterested in pretending that she has cracked the code to love. For the record, her definition of hotness isn't restricted to a handsome face or a sculpted body.

Treasurywala is also careful to distinguish herself from the fictionalised woman at the centre of the book, whose experiences span the ages of four to 40. While the stories draw heavily on real-life incidents, she insists they aren't necessarily all hers.

But Treasurywala isn't particularly interested in reducing every difficult man to a villain or portraying women as helpless victims of their romantic choices. She believes that relationships are rarely as straightforward as the red-flag and green-flag culture on social media would have us believe.

“When you like somebody, you keep telling yourself like, okay, this is fine. This is not such a big red flag,” Treasurywala explains, before offering an outrageous example of how someone might rationalise dating a man who had spent 11 months in jail.

One of the funniest lines in Treasurywala's book involves the protagonist declaring that she has made a dupatta out of her red flags. It's a wonderfully Indian way of describing a universal romantic weakness: the extraordinary ability to ignore warning signs when attraction gets in the way of common sense.

She also acknowledges that friendships change when people marry and have children, particularly when their daily routines and priorities no longer overlap. But she has discovered that those friendships can come full circle when children grow older and married friends suddenly begin envying the freedom they once thought she should surrender.

There's something refreshing about a woman who can admit that she enjoys her freedom while occasionally wishing she had someone to share her life with. Treasurywala isn't selling singledom as a superior lifestyle, nor is she treating marriage as the ultimate prize. She simply refuses to believe that one relationship status should define whether a woman has succeeded or failed in life.

“I feel like my life is an adventure, and I'm having fun. And so, you know, of course, I love companionship and I love love, and there's many times when I'm like, oh my God, I just want one person, but then maybe I haven't met that person, or I have met people, and then it didn't work out.”

But behind that funny observation lies a more complicated conversation about the way women are conditioned to measure their happiness against somebody else's checklist. When I ask whether she is happier for having resisted those expectations, Treasurywala refuses to turn her unconventional life into a competition with married women.

In a society where women are routinely expected to tick the boxes of marriage, motherhood and home ownership by a certain age, Treasurywala cheerfully admits that she hasn't followed the prescribed script. Her mother, however, continues to remind her of the missing milestones.

If you grew up watching Treasurywala on MTV, you will remember her infectious energy, quick wit and irreverent personality. Decades later, that bubbly woman hasn't disappeared. She's simply collected more stories, lived in more cities and developed an appetite for discussing the uncomfortable truths about relationships that most people would rather keep buried.

At the Sharjah International Book Fair, where I was moderating a lively session with Treasurywala about her book, the former MTV star was in her element as we discussed everything from disastrous dating decisions and emotionally unavailable men to marriage, motherhood and the pressure on women to settle down. The audience, which included married couples, singles and even a few children, became willing participants in a conversation that was equal parts relationship therapy and comedy.

Perhaps that is the most compelling takeaway from All He Left Me Was a Recipe. Treasurywala isn't arguing that marriage is overrated or that relationships are destined to disappoint. She's simply challenging the assumption that every romance must end in marriage to be meaningful, or that a woman without a husband, children or a home of her own has somehow failed to build a fulfilling life.

Each chapter begins with a question about relationships and ends with a lesson, followed by three thank-yous and one apology. The structure reflects her belief that even disappointing encounters can leave behind something meaningful, whether that's greater self-awareness, a memorable experience or simply a story worth telling.

When Instagram eventually emerged, Treasurywala embraced the platform and built another audience through her videos and travel content. Her love of storytelling also found an outlet in writing, although her literary influences reveal that she has always had a soft spot for women who make romantic mistakes without losing their sense of humour.

After her MTV years, she lived in places including Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles before returning to India. She recalls that during her time as a VJ, she wasn't always aware of how popular she had become because social media hadn't yet transformed the relationship between celebrities and their audiences.

For those who remember Treasurywala from her MTV days, her transition into writing may seem unexpected, but storytelling has remained a constant thread through a career that has taken her across several countries and creative industries.

“It is nice to see on Instagram Reels and all, I am a first love. I mean, I don't know. I don't love myself that much,” she says, before adding, “I do like myself. I think I'm cool.”

For Treasurywala, love can happen more than once, and the failure of one relationship doesn't necessarily mean that a person's romantic story is over. She believes that heartbreak, however painful, can become another experience that shapes a person rather than an event that permanently defines them.

Treasurywala, however, seemed more amused by the contradictions than interested in issuing moral judgments. Her book is ultimately less about prescribing the correct way to love and more about acknowledging that human beings are wonderfully inconsistent creatures.

It was an observation that deserved to be challenged. After all, why should men be allowed to enjoy their adventurous years before deciding that the ideal wife must conform to a completely different set of expectations?

The discussion became particularly animated when audience members began debating whether women were drawn to emotionally unavailable men because they believed they could change them. One woman admitted that the desire to fix a troubled partner could make a relationship feel strangely rewarding, especially when it created the illusion of being the transformative force in somebody else's life.

“In like Indian households, we are told girls are told be good, smile, be nice, you know, always be pretty,” she says. “So then, when you grow up, you just want to rebel.”

Treasurywala suggests that some men may even lose attraction to financially successful partners because they no longer feel like the dominant provider in the relationship. Instead, they may gravitate towards women who allow them to reclaim the traditional role of protector or saviour.

“A lot of times, like, if you are actually earning more than the guy, or maybe the guy doesn't have a job, or sometimes you're paying for him, you think you're doing something nice,” Treasurywala explains.

One chapter explores a woman who pays the bills for a man, only to discover that the generosity he initially welcomed eventually becomes a source of resentment. It's an interesting contradiction in modern relationships, where men may celebrate independent women in theory but struggle when traditional expectations of masculinity are challenged.

“Everything in there has really happened,” she says, explaining that some experiences come from friends rather than her own romantic history. When pressed to reveal exactly how much of the book is autobiographical, she refuses to provide a percentage, preferring to let readers work that out for themselves.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.