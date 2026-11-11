Farah added that some of her friends regularly contact her to ask whether Sania is “genuinely single”. The tennis star did not leave much room for interpretation when she addressed the question.

Sania appeared on ‘Double Date’, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, alongside her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The conversation turned to her dating life, with the hosts asking whether she had been approached for a coffee date.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.