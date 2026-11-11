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Sania Mirza confirms relationship status, clears speculation about her personal life

Former tennis champion Sania Mirza shares insights on her personal life

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza
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Dubai: Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has put speculation about her personal life to rest, confirming her relationship status during a candid conversation on a talk show.

Sania appeared on ‘Double Date’, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, alongside her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The conversation turned to her dating life, with the hosts asking whether she had been approached for a coffee date.

Sania revealed that her male friends often invite her on trips but treat her more like one of the boys than a potential romantic partner.

Farah added that some of her friends regularly contact her to ask whether Sania is “genuinely single”. The tennis star did not leave much room for interpretation when she addressed the question.

“There is no man in my life, and I don’t know if there might be one in the future,” Sania said.

The conversation has renewed interest in Sania’s personal life, particularly since her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The pair married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Their relationship ended in 2023, after which Malik married Pakistani actor Sana Javed in January 2024.

Since the separation, Sania has largely kept her private life away from the spotlight, focusing on her family and professional commitments.

One of India’s most successful tennis players, Sania retired from professional tennis in 2023. She reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 27 and won six Grand Slam titles across women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Her latest comments make it clear that, for now, she is not looking to announce a new relationship.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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