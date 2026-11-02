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Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share special posts for their son on his big day

Izhaan Mirza Malik turns eight; parents share touching birthday tributes

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza
via Times of India

Dubai: Former tennis star Sania Mirza and ex-Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik shared birthday wishes for their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as he turned eight, with both parents marking the occasion through Instagram posts.

Mirza posted a series of pictures with Izhaan, celebrating the milestone with a heartfelt message for her son. The six-time Grand Slam champion wrote: “Happy birthday to the best baby boy with the biggest and kindest heart. Thank you for being mine. 8 years apart.”

Malik also shared a birthday message for his son two days later, keeping it short and affectionate. “Yo bro happy birthday! Love you,” the Pakistan all-rounder wrote alongside his reel.

The birthday messages come as Mirza and Malik continue their lives separately following their divorce. The former couple married in 2010 and welcomed Izhaan in October 2018. They announced their separation in 2024.

Malik has since married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricketer announced their marriage in January 2024, sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Despite their separation, both Mirza and Malik have continued to share moments with their son on social media and celebrate important occasions in his life.

Mirza, who retired from professional tennis in 2023, remains one of India’s most successful tennis players. She won six Grand Slam titles across women’s doubles and mixed doubles and reached the top of the women’s doubles rankings in 2015.

Malik, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in international cricket for more than two decades, playing 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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