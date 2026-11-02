Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share special posts for their son on his big day

Mirza posted a series of pictures with Izhaan, celebrating the milestone with a heartfelt message for her son. The six-time Grand Slam champion wrote: “Happy birthday to the best baby boy with the biggest and kindest heart. Thank you for being mine. 8 years apart.”

Mirza, who retired from professional tennis in 2023, remains one of India’s most successful tennis players. She won six Grand Slam titles across women’s doubles and mixed doubles and reached the top of the women’s doubles rankings in 2015.

The birthday messages come as Mirza and Malik continue their lives separately following their divorce. The former couple married in 2010 and welcomed Izhaan in October 2018. They announced their separation in 2024.

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