Sania Mirza meets Telangana CM, expresses gratitude for warm reception
Dubai: Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and shared a picture from their meeting on Instagram, thanking him for his warm reception.
The six-time Grand Slam champion posted the photograph on social media, expressing her appreciation for the chief minister and looking ahead to further developments in the state.
“Thank you for being so gracious and warm Sir. Look forward to more amazing things for Telangana,” Sania wrote in the caption.
The meeting comes at a time when Sania has taken her first steps into tennis administration. Few days after her meet with the Telangana CM, she was elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) General Body as a representative of sportspersons of outstanding merit, alongside former Indian doubles star Mahesh Bhupathi.
Both were subsequently elected to the AITA Executive Committee, bringing two of India’s most accomplished former players into the federation’s decision-making structure. Bhupathi secured the highest number of votes, with 23, while Sania received 18.
Sania has said she hopes to use her experience as a professional player to understand the challenges facing the next generation and help improve Indian tennis.
Her meeting with Revanth Reddy is a separate engagement and has not been linked to her new AITA responsibilities. The former world No. 1 in doubles retired from professional tennis in February 2023. Nevertheless, her meet with Reddy showcases her reputation among the state of Telangana.