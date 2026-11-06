Her meeting with Revanth Reddy is a separate engagement and has not been linked to her new AITA responsibilities. The former world No. 1 in doubles retired from professional tennis in February 2023. Nevertheless, her meet with Reddy showcases her reputation among the state of Telangana.

The meeting comes at a time when Sania has taken her first steps into tennis administration. Few days after her meet with the Telangana CM, she was elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) General Body as a representative of sportspersons of outstanding merit, alongside former Indian doubles star Mahesh Bhupathi.

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