Meanwhile, the Boston Police Department described Sreeja as an Indian woman with a slim build and black hair, standing between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Investigators indicated that she might be in the Carson Beach or Harbor Point areas of Boston.

Sreeja's father, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy, expressed concern over his daughter's disappearance, saying the family has been anxiously awaiting news about her safety. "She went to college that day, returned to her room and later stepped out for a walk. She went missing after walking about one kilometre. Her phone was switched off, and a police complaint was subsequently filed," he said.

A 23-year-old student from Telangana stepped out of her residence in Boston, US, for a walk on Nov 2 and never returned. She has been reported missing and her family has appealed for assistance even as local authorities continue efforts to trace her whereabouts.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.