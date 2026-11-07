Her family is appealing for help and information; her phone remains off
A 23-year-old student from Telangana stepped out of her residence in Boston, US, for a walk on Nov 2 and never returned. She has been reported missing and her family has appealed for assistance even as local authorities continue efforts to trace her whereabouts.
The missing student, identified as Sreeja Reddy Koya, hails from Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district. She moved to the United States around one-and-a-half years ago to pursue higher education at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Besides studying, she was also working part-time, Indian media has reported.
According to her family, Sreeja attended college on November 2 and returned to her room before heading out for a walk. She has not been heard from since, and her mobile phone remains switched off.
A missing-person complaint was lodged with the police on November 3. The following day, the Boston Police Department issued an alert seeking public assistance in locating her.
Sreeja's father, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy, expressed concern over his daughter's disappearance, saying the family has been anxiously awaiting news about her safety. "She went to college that day, returned to her room and later stepped out for a walk. She went missing after walking about one kilometre. Her phone was switched off, and a police complaint was subsequently filed," he said.
He added that her college had also been informed about the disappearance.
Meanwhile, the Boston Police Department described Sreeja as an Indian woman with a slim build and black hair, standing between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Investigators indicated that she might be in the Carson Beach or Harbor Point areas of Boston.
The incident has also drawn the attention of Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister and Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has sought assistance from Indian diplomatic authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs and Boston Police to help locate the student.
The minister has also contacted representatives of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), seeking their support in coordinating search efforts.
Expressing concern in a post on X, the minister highlighted Sreeja's disappearance and appealed for coordinated efforts to locate the University of Massachusetts Boston student.
Boston Police have urged anyone with information about Sreeja's whereabouts to call 911 or contact District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335.