Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 27 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Expats in the UAE are still getting a boost from weak Asian currencies, as each dirham converts into more when sent home. The Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Pakistani rupee are sitting close to their weakest levels in years.
Asian currencies traded mixed against the US dollar in early trade on Nov 27. The dollar slipped slightly from its 22-month high on Friday. Holiday trading kept volumes thin. Traders turned to equities for direction, while worries about AI-linked stocks drove volatility higher.
The Indian rupee opened lower by 6 paise on November 27, at 92.50 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 92.44. Since Thursday was a Holiday for US markets, forex traders got a breather.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, held at 103.81 as the week closed. It jumped to 104.53 on Monday, its highest since March last year, then gave up all of that gain a day later. The index is flat for the week.
Since the UAE Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar. The Indian rupee seems to have slightly slipped to Rs25.21 from its previous session of Dh25.15. At the latest rate, sending Rs 1,000 would cost about Dh39.67 before fees.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has declined against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.29, slightly weaker from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, current rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 08:45 am on November 27
Indian rupee: 25.21, weaker from yesterday's levels.
Pakistani rupee: 75.6, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.29, weaker from yesterday's levels.