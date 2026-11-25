Indian expats get less for their dirham as Filipino workers see a slight improvement
Indian expatriates are receiving Rs25.21 for every dirham this morning, compared with Rs25.29 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Filipino workers are getting 17.30 pesos per dirham, marginally better than yesterday's rate of 17.28.
Currency markets remain sensitive to elevated oil prices, renewed US tariff threats and expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.
The Indian rupee climbed to a seven-month high against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by renewed foreign investment in Indian equities and improving investor sentiment, Reuters reported.
The currency touched 92.42 against the dollar, taking its gains for November to 2.7 per cent.
For Indian expatriates in the UAE, however, a stronger rupee means fewer rupees for every dirham sent home.
At Wednesday's remittance rates, an expat transferring Dh5,000 would receive Rs126,050, compared with Rs126,450 on Tuesday – a difference of Rs400 before transfer charges.
Filipino expatriates are seeing a marginal improvement in their remittance returns, with the peso trading at 17.30 against the dirham.
Concerns over slowing economic growth in the Philippines have also raised questions over the country's interest rate outlook.
Meanwhile, remittance rates for Pakistani and Bangladeshi expatriates remained unchanged overnight, while the Nepalese and Sri Lankan currencies strengthened slightly against the dirham.
Today's exchange rates
Here is how major currencies are trading against the UAE dirham on Wednesday morning, November 25:
Indian rupee (INR): 25.21, compared with 25.29 yesterday.
Philippine peso (PHP): 17.30, compared with 17.28 yesterday.
Pakistani rupee (PKR): 75.60, unchanged.
Bangladeshi taka (BDT): 33.70, unchanged.
Sri Lankan rupee (LKR): 90.40, compared with 90.45 yesterday.
Nepalese rupee (NPR): 40.28, compared with 40.41 yesterday.
Egyptian pound (EGP): 14.60, unchanged.
British pound (GBP): 0.20, unchanged.
UAE residents planning larger transfers may want to keep an eye on Wednesday evening's US inflation data, which could influence the dollar's direction and, consequently, the purchasing power of the UAE dirham.
With the dirham pegged to the US dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates could lend support to remittance returns against some emerging-market currencies. However, elevated oil prices and continuing geopolitical tensions could keep exchange rates volatile, according to Reuters analysis.
For expatriates sending routine monthly household allowances, comparing exchange house rates, digital remittance platforms and transfer fees could offer more meaningful savings than waiting for small currency movements.