Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 24 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Continued declines in Asian currencies are helping UAE expats make their money go further on remittances. The Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Pakistani rupee are all lingering near lows not seen in years, so each dirham sent home could stretch further
The rupee opened Tuesday, November 24, slightly stronger against the dollar. The fiat currency opened with a slight gains compared to its previous close of 92.67.
In the UAE, the Indian rupee held nearly steady at Rs25.28 unchanged from its previous session. The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. At the latest rate, sending Rs 1,000 would cost about Dh39.56 before fees.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has also steadied against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.31, slightly stronger from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, current rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 09:10 am on November 24
Indian rupee: 25.28, stronger from yesterday's levels.
Pakistani rupee: 75.6, weaker from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.31, stronger from yesterday's levels.