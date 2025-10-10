Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 17- against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Continued declines in Asian currencies are helping UAE expats make their money go further on remittances. The Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Pakistani rupee are all lingering near lows not seen in years. The Indian rupee however has gained momentum and has been strengthening in the past few sessions.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a touch higher at 103.61.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 20 paise at 93.73 per dollar, compared with previous close of 93.93. Softer crude and foreign inflows lift the rupee. The dollar hovered near its strongest level since April 2025 on Tuesday. Traders are pricing in sharper Federal Reserve rate hikes, with inflation in the US economy proving stubborn.
In the UAE, rupee can be traded at Dh25.52 versus Dh25.59 in the previous session. The UAE Dirham is pegged to the dollar and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen slightly. Now an expat will have to send about Dh39.18 to get Rs 1000 in exchange.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has softened against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.28 unchanged from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, favorable rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 08:30 am on November 17
Indian rupee: 25.52 stronger than its previous levels
Pakistani rupee: 75.8, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.28, unchanged from yesterday's levels.