Family trek ends in tragedy: Kerala girl found dead after four-day hill search

Police probe all possible angles as family suspects foul play
A 14-year-old girl from Kerala who went missing during a family trek in Karnataka’s Chandradrona hill range has been found dead after a four-day search operation, according to media reports.
Sri Nanda, a Class 10 student from Palakkad, was travelling with around 40 relatives when she disappeared during a hike on April 7.
According to family members, she was last seen in the Manikyadhara area of the hills as dusk fell. She was later reported missing when the group realised she had not returned.
A video recorded earlier in the day showed her with relatives during the trek.
Police launched a large-scale search operation across steep terrain and forested slopes using drones, thermal cameras and rope access teams. Around 60 local teams and additional units from other states were deployed.
Investigators also identified around 240 vehicles present in the area that day as part of early probing.
After four days of searching, her body was recovered nearly 1,500 feet below the Manikyadhara viewpoint, close to the location where she was last seen.
Relatives, however, said the area had been searched earlier, raising questions over the circumstances.
Authorities said all possibilities are being investigated, including accidental fall and other scenarios.
A senior police official confirmed the recovery to the media, saying: “It may be an accident, but we are also probing other angles.”
The girl’s family has raised suspicions of kidnapping, while police continue to examine evidence, including seized mobile phones of her parents.
The case has renewed concerns over trekking safety in Karnataka’s forested regions, with officials working on stricter guidelines following a series of recent incidents involving missing trekkers.