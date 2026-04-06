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Sri Lankan-born Tamil actress Subashini found dead in Chennai

She began her acting career with the 2012 film Ini Avan

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Subashini was widely recognised for her role in the Tamil serial Kayal, which earned her a strong following among television audiences
Subashini was widely recognised for her role in the Tamil serial Kayal, which earned her a strong following among television audiences

Popular Tamil television actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam was found dead on April 6, 2026, in Chennai, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the industry. She was found dead at her residence in Ayyappanthangal, with preliminary reports indicating that she died by suicide. According to a report in India TV, authorities have initiated an investigation, and her body has been sent for medical examination.

Subashini was widely recognised for her role in the Tamil serial Kayal, which earned her a strong following among television audiences. Originally from Sri Lanka, she had been living in Chennai in recent years. She began her acting career with the 2012 film Ini Avan and went on to appear in several short films and social awareness projects.

Her death comes just days before her birthday on April 12, and shortly ahead of her second wedding anniversary later this month.

Her sudden death has left fans and colleagues deeply saddened, with many expressing their condolences and sharing tributes online.

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