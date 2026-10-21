Eighty years, nine men: Why the next UN Secretary General should be a woman

The pattern holds well beyond New York. Our 2025 Women in Diplomacy Index at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, which tracks ambassadorial appointments worldwide, finds that women hold 22.5% of ambassador and permanent representative posts. This is the pool from which secretaries general are usually drawn, and it is still overwhelmingly male. Yet it is also changing, including in the Gulf: in the UAE, women’s share of ambassadorships rose from 7% in 2018 to 13% in 2025. The UAE’s Shaikha Al Nuwais now serves as the first woman secretary-general of UN Tourism since early 2026, and Razan Mubarak has served as the President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) since 2021. When governments decide to act, the numbers move.