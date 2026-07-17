GDRFA Dubai's initiative cuts steps, saves Dh4.3m and streamlines nine services.
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has been recognised for its “Domestic Workers Management” initiative, which won the Best Digital City Experience award under the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services.
The award highlights Dubai’s efforts to simplify government services through digital transformation and reflects GDRFA Dubai’s role in developing integrated customer experiences that reduce procedures and improve service delivery.
The recognition was celebrated at a ceremony attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai; Mohammed Rashid Bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange; Thani Abdullah Al Zaffin, Director-General and Board Member of Emaratech; Dr Amer Ahmed Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Eman Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Assessment and Studies Department at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mohammed Samer Al Hellou, General Manager of Dubai Insurance; assistant directors-general of GDRFA Dubai, senior officials, project teams and strategic partners.
Developed through collaboration between GDRFA Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Digital Dubai, Dubai Health and Dubai Insurance, the initiative brings together multiple government services into a single digital journey.
The platform integrates nine key services related to domestic workers, including employment contracts, health insurance, issuance and cancellation of work permits, visa issuance, status adjustment, medical fitness testing, residence permits and Emirates ID issuance.
The initiative transformed what was previously a fragmented process into a unified service experience, reducing completion steps from 11 to six, consolidating six payment channels into one and cutting the number of required customer visits from six to a maximum of two.
According to GDRFA Dubai, the service has processed 10,813 transactions to date, eliminated the need for 25,676 paper documents and generated direct customer savings of Dh4.33 million.
Officials said the fully digital process has also delivered environmental benefits, reducing carbon emissions by the equivalent of 72.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said the achievement reflects the dedication of government teams and the strength of collaboration among federal and local entities.
“What we have achieved today is the result of genuine collaboration that enabled us to deliver an integrated service bringing five entities together within a single customer journey,” he said.
Al Marri added that the next phase will focus on further unifying government services through a single-window model, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
He stressed that GDRFA Dubai will continue pursuing service integration and innovation to enhance customer experience and government efficiency.
Colonel Expert Khalid Ahmed Bin Madia Al Falasi, Assistant Director-General of the Digital Services Affairs Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative demonstrates how digital services can create stronger connectivity among government entities while providing customers with a seamless experience.
He noted that the project transformed a routine service used by a large segment of customers into a simpler and more efficient process by linking data, unifying service channels and improving access to services.
The ceremony concluded with the recognition of project teams and partner organisations whose contributions helped deliver the award-winning initiative, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovative and customer-centric government services.