Domestic worker initiative earns Best Digital City Experience honour
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has been recognised with the “Best Digital City Experience” award under the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services for its Domestic Worker Management initiative, marking a major milestone in the emirate’s efforts to deliver seamless, integrated and customer-focused digital services.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, described the achievement as the result of a long-term institutional journey focused on enhancing customer experience through simplicity, trust and efficiency.
Al Marri attributed the success to the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, noting that his approach to government excellence has transformed Dubai into a global model for anticipating future needs and designing services that place people at the centre while improving quality of life.
He also expressed appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for his continued support and guidance in advancing government services and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leader in delivering proactive and integrated digital experiences.
According to Al Marri, the award reflects GDRFA Dubai’s ability to translate digital transformation into tangible results for customers. He said the recognition demonstrates the effectiveness of government collaboration in creating a unified customer journey that saves time and effort while redesigning services from a human-centred rather than process-centred perspective.
The domestic worker management initiative streamlines the recruitment and management process for domestic workers through a fully integrated digital platform, reducing administrative procedures and improving service accessibility for customers.
Al Marri highlighted the role of key government and institutional partners in achieving the milestone, thanking the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Health, Digital Dubai and Dubai Insurance for their collaboration and integration efforts.
He said the combined work of the partner entities helped transform the domestic worker recruitment journey into a seamless and fully digital experience, setting a benchmark for government service delivery.
Al Marri added that the recognition serves as a renewed commitment for GDRFA Dubai to continue developing clearer, more seamless and increasingly proactive services, while strengthening public confidence in Dubai’s government ecosystem.
He stressed that the authority remains focused on advancing service innovation and ensuring digital integration creates lasting value for society.
Congratulating GDRFA employees and partner organisations involved in the project, Al Marri said the achievement reflects the spirit of “One Team” and demonstrates that meaningful accomplishments are built through collaboration, a shared vision and a commitment to ensuring every government service enhances Dubai’s reputation and global leadership in innovation and excellence.