Second edition supports AI, digital solutions and future government services innovation
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched the second edition of the “GDRFA Dubai Scientific Research Award”, aimed at fostering innovation, advancing applied scientific research, and strengthening the future readiness of government services.
The award is designed as a knowledge platform that brings together researchers, innovators, and specialists to develop practical and scientific solutions that enhance government efficiency, improve service delivery, and support institutional excellence.
It aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the world’s most future-ready city, while reinforcing GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to embedding a culture of scientific research and innovation. The initiative encourages researchers to transform ideas into applicable solutions that address evolving government needs and future challenges.
The award seeks to provide an enabling environment for researchers by supporting scientific and applied projects that deliver sustainable and impactful outcomes. It aims to improve institutional performance, raise service quality, and strengthen Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for research-driven innovation.
The award features three main categories:
• Digital Innovation Award: Focused on artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and smart systems that enhance digital transformation and operational efficiency.
• Leadership Research and Knowledge Management Award: Dedicated to future-focused leadership, capability development, continuous learning, and knowledge innovation.
• GDRFA Dubai Services Award: Targeting applied research projects that improve customer experience, empower employees, and enhance service efficiency and quality.
Together, these categories are designed to generate innovative solutions that improve institutional performance and shape the future of government services.
To ensure efficiency and integrity in submissions and evaluation, the award’s digital platform has been enhanced with Agentic AI. The system creates an intelligent ecosystem that supports application management, verifies compliance with approved criteria, and improves the accuracy and efficiency of evaluation processes.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the award represents a significant step in strengthening the knowledge and innovation ecosystem.
He said applied scientific research is a key driver in developing government work and delivering future-focused solutions with sustainable impact.
He added that the initiative aims to empower researchers and innovators by providing a platform that turns scientific ideas into practical applications that enhance services, support people, and strengthen institutional readiness to anticipate the future, in line with Dubai’s global leadership ambitions.
The award is being organised in collaboration with a group of academic institutions, research centres, and local and international educational entities. This collaboration aims to strengthen integration between government and academic sectors, and support a more connected innovation and knowledge ecosystem.
GDRFA Dubai has invited researchers, academics, and specialists to participate and submit their entries through the dedicated digital platform.
Registration is now open via: https://researchaward.gdrfad.gov.ae
For inquiries, participants can contact the award committee via email: researchaward.gdrfad@dnrd.ae