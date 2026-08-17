GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai boosts airport readiness as holiday travellers return

More staff, smart gates and biometric technology deployed to speed up passport procedures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Operational readiness is in place across Dubai airports airports to handle an expected influx of citizens, residents and visitors returning from holidays, with additional staff and smart-gate capacity deployed to speed up procedures. Measures include redeploying personnel, assigning additional technical support teams and operating smart gates at maximum capacity.
Operational readiness is in place across Dubai airports airports to handle an expected influx of citizens, residents and visitors returning from holidays, with additional staff and smart-gate capacity deployed to speed up procedures. Measures include redeploying personnel, assigning additional technical support teams and operating smart gates at maximum capacity.
Supplied

Dubai has stepped up operational readiness across its airports to handle an expected influx of citizens, residents and visitors returning from holidays, with additional staff and smart-gate capacity deployed to speed up procedures.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said it had raised readiness levels across passenger processing points to ensure smoother arrivals and reduce processing times.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Measures include redeploying personnel, assigning additional technical support teams and operating smart gates at maximum capacity.

The gates use facial recognition and biometric technology, allowing eligible passengers to complete passport procedures within seconds and providing what the authority described as a fully contactless travel experience.

GDRFA Dubai has also prepared its dedicated “Red Carpet” corridors and reception facilities to improve the arrival experience.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the preparations were aimed at delivering a world-class travel experience and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination to live and visit.

Al Marri reviewed preparations during a meeting with the Assistant Director-General for Air Ports Affairs, officers and airport teams, directing staff to ensure a smooth welcome for returning travellers and visitors to the UAE.

He said passport officers were being trained to serve as ambassadors for Dubai’s hospitality as the emirate seeks to transform conventional border procedures into a faster and more seamless arrival experience.

Al Marri also highlighted coordination between GDRFA Dubai and its airport partners, including Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs and national airlines.

He said close cooperation between the agencies was crucial to ensuring flexibility and faster passenger processing, particularly during periods of increased travel demand.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai launches Smart Gates pre-check

Dubai launches Smart Gates pre-check

1m read
Dubai International Airport

Dh172.50 visa-on-arrival for these UAE visitors

2m read
Smart Gates PreCheck tool reveals whether passengers can skip immigration queues and use biometric gates

DXB Smart Gates: Who's eligible and how to check

3m read
More than 9.4 million travellers benefited from Dubai’s integrated Smart Travel ecosystem in the first half of 2026.

From 12.5 to 3.4 seconds: DXB AI cuts travel checks

4m read