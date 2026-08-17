More staff, smart gates and biometric technology deployed to speed up passport procedures
Dubai has stepped up operational readiness across its airports to handle an expected influx of citizens, residents and visitors returning from holidays, with additional staff and smart-gate capacity deployed to speed up procedures.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said it had raised readiness levels across passenger processing points to ensure smoother arrivals and reduce processing times.
Measures include redeploying personnel, assigning additional technical support teams and operating smart gates at maximum capacity.
The gates use facial recognition and biometric technology, allowing eligible passengers to complete passport procedures within seconds and providing what the authority described as a fully contactless travel experience.
GDRFA Dubai has also prepared its dedicated “Red Carpet” corridors and reception facilities to improve the arrival experience.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the preparations were aimed at delivering a world-class travel experience and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination to live and visit.
Al Marri reviewed preparations during a meeting with the Assistant Director-General for Air Ports Affairs, officers and airport teams, directing staff to ensure a smooth welcome for returning travellers and visitors to the UAE.
He said passport officers were being trained to serve as ambassadors for Dubai’s hospitality as the emirate seeks to transform conventional border procedures into a faster and more seamless arrival experience.
Al Marri also highlighted coordination between GDRFA Dubai and its airport partners, including Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs and national airlines.
He said close cooperation between the agencies was crucial to ensuring flexibility and faster passenger processing, particularly during periods of increased travel demand.