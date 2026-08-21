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Dubai airport prepares for 3.7 million passengers during peak return travel period

Transit passengers will account for about 46% of total traffic during the travel surge

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Preparations cover the passenger journey from arrivals and baggage reclaim to ground transport areas, while teams are also ready to respond to any operational changes that may arise.
Preparations cover the passenger journey from arrivals and baggage reclaim to ground transport areas, while teams are also ready to respond to any operational changes that may arise.
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Dubai: Dubai International Airport is preparing to handle about 3.7 million passengers during a peak travel period as residents return from summer holidays.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, told the newspaper that average daily passenger traffic is expected to reach about 222,000, with transit travellers accounting for roughly 46 per cent of the total during the period, according to Emarat Al Youm

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Al Joker said teams at Dubai International, or DXB, are working around the clock to manage the increase in passenger numbers and maintain operational efficiency.

Preparations cover the passenger journey from arrivals and baggage reclaim to ground transport areas, while teams are also ready to respond to any operational changes that may arise.

He said the airport’s preparations were not limited to handling higher passenger volumes efficiently, but also focused on ensuring a smooth and high-quality travel experience.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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