Airport records 2,350 flights as travellers return ahead of new school year
Sharjah International Airport handled more than 390,000 passengers in a single week during the peak summer travel period as holidaymakers returned ahead of the start of the new academic year.
The passenger traffic was recorded between August 10 and 16, reflecting strong demand during one of the busiest periods of the summer season.
More than 175,000 passengers arrived at the airport during the week, while around 151,000 departed and more than 66,000 were transit passengers.
The airport also handled 2,350 flights, including 1,175 arrivals and an equal number of departures, serving more than 100 international destinations.
August 15 was the busiest day of the week, with 48,859 arriving and departing passengers. This included 25,251 arrivals and 23,608 departures as families and holidaymakers continued to travel during the summer season.
Cairo, Doha, Dhaka and Amman were among the busiest destinations during the week, reflecting continued demand for travel to key regional and international markets.
The figures come as Sharjah Airport expects to handle around three million passengers and approximately 19,000 aircraft movements during July and August.
The airport implemented an integrated operational plan in coordination with its strategic partners to accommodate the summer travel surge, maintain smooth passenger flows and ensure the readiness of its various teams.
Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said the results demonstrated the airport's ability to cope with increased passenger numbers during the peak period.
“The results achieved during the peak travel week at Sharjah Airport reflect the level of operational readiness and the efficiency of our teams in handling the increase in passenger numbers, in coordination with our strategic partners, ensuring smooth operations and the swift completion of travel procedures,” he said.