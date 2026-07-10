Dubai Customs gears up for 3 million summer travellers

Dubai Customs also continues to raise passenger awareness through a guidance booklet outlining the items permitted for entry into the UAE and the conditions for customs exemptions. The guide states that passengers may bring in gifts worth up to Dh3,000 without paying customs duties, provided that they are personal in nature, limited in quantity and not intended for commercial use, and that the passenger does not trade in the goods being carried. Customs duties apply to any quantities or values exceeding the permitted limits, as well as any applicable charges on baggage exceeding the permitted allowances.