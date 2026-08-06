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Qatar Airways resumes Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil flights

Services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Erbil restart on August 8 as the airline expands operations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Qatar Airways said the flights will operate from August 8, marking the return of services to all three destinations.
Qatar Airways said the flights will operate from August 8, marking the return of services to all three destinations.
Qatar Airways

The airline announced on Wednesday that scheduled flights to Bahrain (BAH), Erbil (EBL), and Kuwait (KWI) will resume on August 8.

The move will reconnect travellers with three key destinations across the Gulf and the wider region, offering more options for passengers travelling for business, leisure and family visits.

The resumption follows the gradual return of services across the region, with airlines restoring operations as flight schedules normalise.

Qatar Airways said the flights will operate from August 8, marking the return of services to all three destinations.

The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight schedules and travel information before travelling.

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Qatar Airways

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