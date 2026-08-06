Services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Erbil restart on August 8 as the airline expands operations
Dubai: Qatar Airways will resume flights to three regional destinations from August 8, restoring services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil as it continues to rebuild its network.
The airline announced on Wednesday that scheduled flights to Bahrain (BAH), Erbil (EBL), and Kuwait (KWI) will resume on August 8.
The move will reconnect travellers with three key destinations across the Gulf and the wider region, offering more options for passengers travelling for business, leisure and family visits.
The resumption follows the gradual return of services across the region, with airlines restoring operations as flight schedules normalise.
Qatar Airways said the flights will operate from August 8, marking the return of services to all three destinations.
The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight schedules and travel information before travelling.