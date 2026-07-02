Air India Express fully restores its India-GCC network ahead of summer travel rush

Kozhikode-Kuwait, Bengaluru-Kuwait and Salalah flights restart from July 2-7
Dubai: Air India Express has restored flights across its entire West Asia network, with services to Kuwait and Salalah resuming after recent disruptions.
The airline said flights between Kozhikode and Salalah restarted on July 2, while services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3. Bengaluru-Kuwait flights will restart from July 4, with frequencies increasing over the following days.
The Kozhikode-Salalah route will initially operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Flights between Kozhikode and Kuwait will begin with one weekly service from July 3 before increasing to three flights a week from July 5.
Services between Bengaluru and Kuwait will also start with one weekly flight on July 4, before expanding to three weekly services from July 7. All Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.
The airline has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. Air India Express currently operates around 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations in India.
Air India Express began resuming services to its UAE destinations in April. The airline has also recently added new routes including Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Guwahati-Abu Dhabi and Guwahati-Dubai, alongside domestic and other international services.
The resumed services come as airlines continue restoring schedules across the Middle East after regional airspace disruptions following the US-Israel-Iran war affected operations on several routes.
With the restart of Salalah services, Air India Express now operates from two airports in Oman — Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.
West Asia remains one of the airline's largest international markets. Air India Express now flies to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, operating around 780 weekly flights between India and the region and directly connecting 18 Indian cities.
Following the latest additions, Air India Express will operate around 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru, serving 30 domestic and seven international destinations. From Kozhikode, the airline operates around 85 weekly flights, connecting the Kerala city with 13 destinations across West Asia as well as Bengaluru.