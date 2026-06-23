GDRFA Dubai chief highlights public service as the foundation of national excellence.
Dubai: Marking Public Service Day, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, paid tribute to government employees across the UAE, describing public service as a national responsibility that shapes the future and strengthens the country's position as a global model of government excellence.
Observed annually on June 23 by the United Nations, Public Service Day recognises the role of government employees in improving people's lives and advancing communities.
Al Marri said the occasion reflects the values championed by the UAE’s leadership, particularly the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that serving people and enhancing quality of life are fundamental principles deeply rooted in the nation’s approach to governance.
He also recalled the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai: “A government job is a lifetime dedicated to serving people.”
Al Marri said the UAE’s leadership has established government excellence as a continuous culture rather than a temporary objective, stressing that every employee plays a role in reflecting the image and values of the UAE through the services they provide.
He noted that the leadership’s vision has taught government entities to remain close to people, listen to their needs, anticipate their expectations and transform challenges into opportunities for development and innovation.
“At the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, we are proud to be part of this national system and to carry the responsibility of providing services that touch the lives of millions of citizens, residents and visitors,” Al Marri said.
He added that GDRFA Dubai is committed to ensuring every customer experience reflects the UAE’s values of hospitality, humanity and excellence.
Al Marri expressed his appreciation to all public sector employees whose dedication and commitment continue to make a positive difference in people’s lives and reinforce the principles of public service that distinguish the UAE.
He said the efforts of government employees contribute to strengthening the country’s reputation and enhancing its standing as a leading global example in government work.
Al Marri said “Serving the nation is an honour, serving people is a responsibility, and what we deliver today with sincerity is what shapes the future of tomorrow.”