Dubai’s underground transport revolution: How the city will change

The long-term vision was outlined by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2026 in Dubai. Speaking at a session titled “Shaping Dubai’s Mobility Future in Three Dimensions”, Al Tayer said the emirate was redesigning mobility across three interconnected levels: underground, on the ground and in the sky.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is studying an underground network designed to carry not only passengers but also goods and services, opening the possibility of shifting some transport activities away from increasingly busy surface roads.

At the centre of the ambitious plan is an integrated underground transport system that could fundamentally change how the city uses space, reduces congestion and connects residential, commercial and business districts.

The concept goes beyond conventional road tunnels or underground railway stations. It involves considering how the space beneath Dubai could become another layer of urban infrastructure, supporting economic activity while making more efficient use of land above ground.

It is designed to connect several rapidly expanding residential and commercial communities, improving public transport accessibility and reducing dependence on private vehicles. The line will serve areas including International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Mirdif and Al Warqa, with interchange connections to the existing Metro network.

“Behind every trip is time from a person’s life. This is where our responsibility begins: keeping mobility flowing smoothly in a rapidly growing city and anticipating its needs before they become challenges,” Al Tayer said.

Dubai’s roads currently handle more than 11 million trips daily, equivalent to approximately 7,000 trips every minute. If the emirate’s road network were laid end to end, he said, it would stretch nearly halfway around the world.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the scale of Dubai’s transport requirements illustrated why long-term planning was essential. More than six million people move around the emirate during the day, a figure expected to double by 2040.

The most significant impact of Dubai’s underground transport ambitions could be felt in how residents organise their daily lives. For commuters, additional underground routes could offer alternatives to congested roads, particularly during peak travel periods.

Al Tayer summed up the vision by saying: “The Dubai of the future will be a city that moves in three dimensions: journeys in the sky that cut travel times to a matter of minutes; smooth movement at ground level through flexible roads and wider green spaces for walking, social interaction and enhanced quality of life; and an innovative underground system that moves people, goods and services, redefining how space is used, creating new opportunities for investment and prosperity, and enabling more efficient and sustainable mobility,” he added.

The objective, he explained, was not to replace employees but to redirect their efforts towards higher-value work. Artificial intelligence could help transport planners anticipate demand, improve operational efficiency, analyse traffic patterns and make more informed infrastructure decisions.

According to Al Tayer, RTA projects delivered over the past two decades have contributed Dh156 billion to Dubai’s gross domestic product and generated more than Dh319 billion in time and fuel savings. He highlighted how Dubai continued developing transport infrastructure through major global disruptions.

The emirate began air taxi trials in 2016, when the technology was still largely experimental. According to Al Tayer, progress in 2026 has included an urban test flight and the opening of Dubai’s first air taxi station.

Dubai’s transport transformation is not limited to underground infrastructure. The second major element involves autonomous mobility at ground level and the third one is in the air.

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