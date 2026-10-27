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Dubai Metro LED lighting upgrade 40 per cent complete, RTA says

Annual electricity consumption is expected to fall by more than 14 million kilowatt-hours

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The RTA said the new LED units can last up to 11 years under continuous operation.
The RTA said the new LED units can last up to 11 years under continuous operation.
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Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 40 per cent of a project to replace conventional lighting with energy-efficient LED units across Dubai Metro stations and facilities.

A total of 17,880 of the 44,700 planned units have been replaced, the RTA said. The work is due to be completed in 2027, when annual electricity consumption is expected to fall by more than 14 million kilowatt-hours (kWh).

The project is being carried out with Keolis MHI, which operates and maintains Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram. It is intended to reduce electricity use, maintenance requirements and carbon emissions.

The first two phases covered footbridges and passenger and operational areas at Red and Green Line stations. Work is now under way on the third phase, which covers car parks, tunnels, extension buildings and power distribution stations, in line with the schedule.

Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at the RTA’s Rail Agency, said the upgrade would cut energy consumption and maintenance needs while making the lighting more reliable.

The RTA said the new LED units can last up to 11 years under continuous operation, compared with about one year for conventional bulbs. It said this would avoid 12 to 13 replacement cycles per unit and save six to seven labour hours per unit over its lifespan.

Fewer replacements would also reduce maintenance requirements and costs across Metro facilities, the authority said.

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