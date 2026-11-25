RTA recognised for cutting journey times by half, accelerating infrastructure delivery
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it Award in the Institutions – Government Field category for its achievements in accelerating infrastructure development, improving mobility and delivering projects with exceptional speed and quality.
The award recognises RTA's success in transforming Dubai's philosophy of action and achievement into an institutional culture that prioritises efficiency, innovation and measurable results.
Through this approach, the authority has helped establish Dubai as a global model for rapid infrastructure development and high-quality project delivery.
According to the award announcement, RTA's projects have contributed to reducing journey times by half, while its infrastructure delivery pace has exceeded twice the global average.
The authority has also strengthened its ability to monitor and address road-related issues, with observations detected and resolved within just 24 hours.
These achievements reflect RTA's commitment to improving transport efficiency, enhancing road network performance and ensuring that infrastructure development keeps pace with Dubai's continued growth.
The recognition also highlights the authority's ability to translate ambitious development plans into tangible improvements that directly benefit residents, commuters and businesses.
By combining accelerated project execution with high standards of quality, RTA has demonstrated how government institutions can deliver substantial improvements in public services while maintaining operational efficiency.
Its achievements extend across road development, transport infrastructure and mobility management, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading international centre for modern, integrated transport systems.
The Dubai-it Award celebrates institutions that embody Dubai's results-driven approach to government performance, recognising initiatives that turn ambitious visions into practical achievements.
RTA's recognition underscores the importance of institutional innovation, rapid implementation and measurable outcomes in supporting Dubai's long-term development and improving quality of life across the emirate.